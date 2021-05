Specifically, the Cinema City and Yes Planet cinema chains have told their employees to prepare for a limited reopening of cinemas across the country.

"The question of children is still a problem," Cinema City CEO Avi Edri told Ynet, referring to the fact that children have not yet received the coronavirus vaccine, meaning that they will not be allowed into cinemas. "We still need to recruit new employees," he added. "We will be reopening anyway. We've had enough financially."

Notable Israeli cinemas have announced that they will be reopening next Thursday, May 27, despite the prohibition limiting gatherings of unvaccinated people to 50.