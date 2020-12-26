The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Wonder Woman 1984 released in US cinemas and HBO streaming services

A live watch party will be hosted by HBO scheduled for Saturday in which viewers can join in with star Gal Gadot and movie director Patty Jenkins.

By GADI ZAIG  
DECEMBER 26, 2020 06:41
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman (photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Gal Gadot stars in the 2017 film Wonder Woman
(photo credit: WARNER BROS.)
Starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 was released simultaneously on HBO streaming services and in US cinemas on Christmas day. The US release comes a week after the movie was released in international theaters.
Gadot has been encouraging fans to watch the film, and on its release date in the US posted to her Twitter account: "The day is here - Merry Xmas and go watch #WW84!!! Can't wait to hear what you think! Ahhhhhhhhhhh. ❤ ❤
A live watch party will to be hosted by HBO is scheduled for Saturday  in which viewers can join in with star Gal Gadot and movie director Patty Jenkins.
The film's release date was postponed many times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, after its release in the international community, the movie became a box office flop due to the lack of tickets sold in addition to people's personal preference to stream the film in the comfort of their own homes during the pandemic.
Moreover, the film had received mixed reviews from critics according to sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. 
However, the first film was universally praised due to its notable stance of being the first live-action superhero with a female lead in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with Gadot's performance being praised by critics. 
For the second film, Gadot appears alongside fellow actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. 
Wonder Woman 1984 is noted to include many stereotypes that defined the 1980s and is considered to be the latest installment of the DCEU.
Celia Jean contributed to this report.


Tags Gal Gadot Gal Gadot Wonder Woman israel wonder woman Wonder Woman Gal Gadot COVID-19 Wonder Woman 1984
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Is the vaccine a light at the end of the coronavirus lockdown tunnel?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu cares about one thing and one thing only - himself

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Time to heal a sick political system

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's demands of Netanyahu are too little, too late

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

2020 hindsight – Israel’s year in review

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
3

Amateur UK archaeologist: Holy Grail in secret crypt in West London river

The Holy Grail (illustrative).
4

Will the Biblical Star of Bethlehem appear in the sky ahead of Christmas?

A montage of Saturn and its moons as captured by the Voyager 1 probe
5

Hackers leak documents revealing China's coronavirus censorship

China flag

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by