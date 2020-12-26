Wonder Woman 1984 released in US cinemas and HBO streaming services

Starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984 was released simultaneously on HBO streaming services and in US cinemas on Christmas day. The US release comes a week after the movie was released in international theaters.Gadot has been encouraging fans to watch the film, and on its release date in the US posted to her Twitter account: "The day is here - Merry Xmas and go watch #WW84!!! Can't wait to hear what you think! Ahhhhhhhhhhh. ❤ ❤
A live watch party will to be hosted by HBO is scheduled for Saturday in which viewers can join in with star Gal Gadot and movie director Patty Jenkins.
Join Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins TOMORROW at 3pm PT/6pm ET during the #WW84WatchParty! ⚔️Set a reminder and start tweeting your questions about Wonder Woman 1984* now.*Available now in theaters and on HBO Max, streaming for a limited time.— HBO Max (@hbomax) December 25, 2020
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The film's release date was postponed many times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, after its release in the international community, the movie became a box office flop due to the lack of tickets sold in addition to people's personal preference to stream the film in the comfort of their own homes during the pandemic. Moreover, the film had received mixed reviews from critics according to sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. However, the first film was universally praised due to its notable stance of being the first live-action superhero with a female lead in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), with Gadot's performance being praised by critics. For the second film, Gadot appears alongside fellow actors Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. Wonder Woman 1984 is noted to include many stereotypes that defined the 1980s and is considered to be the latest installment of the DCEU. Celia Jean contributed to this report.