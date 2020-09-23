The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli delegation goes to Bahrain to bulk up peace deal

Prime Minister’s Office Acting Director-General Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz led the delegation to Manama, Walla News reported.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 12:20
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)
An Israeli delegation of senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry landed in Bahrain on Wednesday to negotiate bilateral ties between the countries, a government source confirmed.
The talks come the week after the countries signed a one-page peace declaration, and less than two weeks after they announced normalization between them, mediated by the US.Prime Minister’s Office Acting director-general Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry director-general Alon Ushpiz led the delegation to Manama, Walla News reported.
The delegation’s Israir flight went over Saudi airspace, less than a month after Saudi Arabia said it would allow flyovers for any direct flights – including from Israeli airlines - to and from the UAE.
The group left on Wednesday morning and are expected to return to Israel on Wednesday night, after which they will enter quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The goal of Wednesday’s talks is to map out the different areas that will be part of a broader peace agreement between Israel and Bahrain, which will be modeled on the seven-page agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa agreed to have the Israelis go to Bahrain in a phone call on Tuesday, the first of the kind to be made public.
Netanyahu characterized the conversation as “extraordinary” and “very friendly.”
“We repeated the principles of the Abraham Accords and talked about how we are quickly adding content to the agreements between Bahrain and Israel and turning this peace [into] economic peace, technological peace, tourism peace, peace in every one of these areas, and you will hear about practical steps very soon,” Netanyahu said in his message to the public following the calls.
The “Declaration of Peace, Cooperation, and Constructive Diplomatic and Friendly Relations” between Israel and Bahrain signed by Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani last week is only one page long, and states that they agree to establish full diplomatic relations and work together on security, while advancing peace and coexistence.
The document Netanyahu and Al Zayani signed says they draw up agreements in the coming weeks on investments, tourism, direct flights, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment and more, in addition to the reciprocal opening of embassies.
Neither agreement mentions a Palestinian state, though they do call for a just solution for the Palestinians, nor do they mention settlements.


