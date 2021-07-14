IDF drone falls in West Bank during clashes

A Skylark drone belonging to IDF fell due to a technical error in Al Fara, north of Nablus, on Wednesday, during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces, according to the IDF. There is no concern of information being leaked and the drone has been retrieved by the IDF.Palestinian reports claimed that the drone was shot down.
At least one Palestinian was wounded by live ammunition during the clashes and another was arrested, according to Palestinian media.The drone crash comes a day after Palestinian media reported that a crashed Israeli Skylark drone was found in a field in the northern Gaza Strip.
Initial reports indicated the drone crashed during Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The Skylark, built by Haifa-based Elbit Systems and operated by the Artillery Corps, is the IDF’s smallest drone, with a wingspan of 2.3 meters, and operates on all fronts for tactical surveillance. It can be operated by one or two soldiers, including from a roof or in the back of an armored personnel carrier, and provides live-video once airborne.
While it is an effective and popular drone, there have been several crashes since it was delivered to the IDF Ground Forces in 2010.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.