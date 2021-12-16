The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
3 Israelis injured, one critically, in terror shooting attack in West Bank

One is critically injured and unconscious, while the other two are lightly wounded.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2021 19:40

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2021 20:15
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements that Israel evacuated during the disengagement. (photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
Visitors walk by the water tower on the ruins of the evacuated settlement of Homesh on August 27, 2019. Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements that Israel evacuated during the disengagement.
(photo credit: HILLEL MAEIR/FLASH90)
Three Israelis in their 20s were injured from a terror shooting attack carried out by two people near the former Homesh settlement in the West Bank on Thursday, the Samaria Regional Council Spokesman said. 
According to Magen David Adom (MDA), one is in critical condition and unconscious while the other two are lightly injured.
The three were driving a car on the road between the former Homesh settlement and the Shavei Shomron settlement when bullets were shot towards their vehicle. 
The man in critical condition has been evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva for further medical care, the Samaria Regional Council Spokesperson added. 
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was informed of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office announced.
"The untamed incitement of Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev is spreading to terrorists who see the State of Israel giving up and are rearing their heads," tweeted Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir. 
This is a developing story.


Tags West Bank homesh Terror Attack
