Three Israelis in their 20s were injured from a terror shooting attack carried out by two people near the former Homesh settlement in the West Bank on Thursday, the Samaria Regional Council Spokesman said.

According to Magen David Adom (MDA), one is in critical condition and unconscious while the other two are lightly injured.

The three were driving a car on the road between the former Homesh settlement and the Shavei Shomron settlement when bullets were shot towards their vehicle.

The man in critical condition has been evacuated to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva for further medical care, the Samaria Regional Council Spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was informed of the incident, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

"The untamed incitement of Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev is spreading to terrorists who see the State of Israel giving up and are rearing their heads," tweeted Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben Gvir.



This is a developing story.