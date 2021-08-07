The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli marathon runner Chemtai stops 4 km from finish line, places 66th

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 7, 2021 03:21
Israeli marathon runner Lonah Chemtai Salpeter stopped during the women's marathon while in 4th place in the leading pack, 4 km from the finish line. 
Even though she stopped she decided to finish the race and crossed the finish line in 66th place
US State Department announces five additions to global terrorist list
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2021 03:45 AM
Fire breaks out in Tiberias hotel, guests evacuated
Massive fire spreads across Samaria region
US: Taliban's actions will not help them gain international legitimacy
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 09:15 PM
9/11 victims' families demand US President Biden declassifies documents
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 08:45 PM
Poland, Lithuania call on EU for help with illegal Belarusian migration
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:57 PM
EU set to review COVID travel list, reconsider US inclusion
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:54 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 478 positive cases as of Friday
UK condemns Iran sentencing of British-Iranian citizen
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:13 PM
Woman files sexual harassment complaint against NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:11 PM
10-year-old boy killed, seven injured in car crash
US Sec. of State Blinken expresses concern over China's nuclear arsenal
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 06:48 PM
Gantz, Lloyd Austin talk Iranian threat following 'Mercer Street'
G7 condemns Mercer Street attack: Iran 'threatening international peace'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 06:05 PM
Greece wildfires: Man dies by falling pylon near Athens
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 04:12 PM
