An Israeli man in his 30s was shot in his apartment in Haifa, Israel Police stated on Saturday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics treated the man, who was unconscious, and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Israel Police has opened an investigation into the incident. According to the police statement, the Haifa resident apparently attempted to snatch a man's firearm, who then shot him in self-defense.

This is a developing story.