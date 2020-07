It was also decided during the meeting that international matches (hosting international matches and going to away matches) would take place according to the agreed outline of UEFA and FIBA.

The ministers called on football and basketball fans to strictly adhere to the purple note guidelines. They stressed that a disregard for the guidelines will lead to a quick closure of the games.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper agreed on Sunday evening that the reopening of Israel's professional soccer leagues next season will take place on August 29, in accordance with the outline that is set to be approved in the coming days in coordination with the Israeli Football Association.