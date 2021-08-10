Israeli woman shot in head, in critical condition

The woman, identified as Adi Peretz, was driving in Bat Yam with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat when she was shot in the head.

Peretz was rushed to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in critical condition, where she is sedated and on a respirator as the medical staff fight for her life. Ynet are reporting Peretz' situation is stabilizing, according to her doctor. "She is in stable condition in regards to her blood pressure and pulse," her doctor noted. "We attempted to instruct her to perform simple tasks and it seems like she is complying. These are encouraging signs," he reportedly added. it is suspected that Peretz, who has no criminal background, is the victim of a stray shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

