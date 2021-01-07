Jerusalem District police chief announces retirement

The Jerusalem District Police Chief Asst.-Ch. Doron Yadid announced his intention to retire as soon as he is replaced on Thursday.Yadid was on the short list to become the next Israel Police Chief and was recently beat out by Kobi Shabtai.protesters and police have occurred during his term as Jerusalem District Chief, and Yadid's aggressive combating of protests was seen as an easy way to score political points.Ever since the protests began against a few months ago, the Police District, under the command of Yadid, tried to stop the protests. This seemed to be due to a request from Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, who was recorded telling police commanders that they need to do more to prevent protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence."What Doron Yadid did in the Israel Police must be investigated," said the Black Flags protest organization."Dozens of wounded, hundreds of false arrests, political investigations and classifying protesters politically - retirement isn't enough. A real cleaning of Jerusalem District Police is needed," the organization went on to say.Yadid expressed his gratitude to Israel Police officers, especially of the Jerusalem District and wished Shabtai luck.Yadid has been criticized for his handling of the anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem. Frequent cases of violent clashes between
Yadid is retiring after 36 years in a variety of positions. He was sworn in as the Jerusalem District police chief in February of 2019.Jerusalem post staff contributed to this report.