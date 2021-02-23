Jewish settler minor indicted for anti-Palestinian violence

A Jewish minor and resident of Samaria was indicted in the Central District Juvenile Court on Tuesday for anti-Palestinian violence and a range of other charges.

According to the indictment, on January 4, the defendant-minor and seven other unidentified persons came to the Palestinian village of Surta armed with IDF-issue stun grenades, large rocks and sharp objects for use as weapons, as well as face masks to obscure their identities.

They used their rocks and stun grenades to attack four Palestinian residences, including the Palestinians themselves, as well as nearby cars.

A 61-year-old Palestinian man was injured by their attack which caused broken glass to hit him in the head, a 17-year-old Palestinian woman was injured and a pregnant Palestinian woman was injured.

The Palestinian women and other members of the four families also went into emotional shock from the attack.

The defendant was charged with causing physical harm in racist circumstances, with conspiracy to commit racist felonies, an attempt to destroy a residence using explosive materials, illegal weapons possession and intentional destruction of property.

Further, the defendant perpetrated these acts in violation of house arrest which he had been sent to.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The Central District Attorney's Office sought to keep him in detention until the end of the trial.

It was unclear why the defendant was identified as opposed to the other seven unidentified perpetrators.