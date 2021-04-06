Jordan bans media coverage of royal feud - state news agency
By REUTERS
APRIL 6, 2021 10:43
Jordan's public prosecutor banned on Tuesday all media and social media from publishing content about frictions between King Abdullah and his half brother Prince Hamzah, the state news agency Petra reported.
