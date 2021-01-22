Journalist attacked by haredi mob in Mea She'arim

A foreign journalist was attacked in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea She'arim in Jerusalem on Friday after he attempted to take some photographs, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.

Israel Police rescued him from the attackers, and are in pursuit of suspects.

According to Walla, the thing that captured the journalist's attention was a Satmar synagogue, which he attempted to take photographs of, when he was attacked by "extremists."

In contrast, N12 reported that the man who was attacked was actually an Israeli photojournalist working for a Danish media company. He was traveling in Mea Shearim with a few other colleagues in a car, when it circled and enclosed by local residents.

According to the report, the mob eventually managed to take the camera tripod from the car. The Israeli photographer got out of the car in an effort to retrieve it.

That's when he was bombarded by stones and trash bags, as well as other objects. He has sustained multiple injuries.

"I couldn't believe the violence could escalate this much," he told N12.

