Justice Minister announces appointments of 61 new judges

Among the newly appointed judges is Abbas Assi, whose appointment was almost prevented by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and MK Osnat Mark. Assi will become Director of the Jerusalem District Court.





"Background noises and attempts to jeopardize the committee's work for political gains didn't and will not succeed," Nissenkorn wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to operate impartially in appointing new judges, and will do so according to professional criteria," he added.



סיימנו כעת ישיבה של הוועדה לבחירת שופטים. מינינו עד כה כמאה שופטות, שופטים ורשמים מצויינים.

רעשי הרקע והניסיונות לפגוע בעבודת הוועדה לטובת עסקנות פוליטית לא צלחו ולא יצלחו. נמשיך לפעול ללא משוא פנים למינוי שופטים, על פי קריטריונים מקצועיים. לא אתן לאף שיקול זר להיכנס למרחב הזה. — אבי ניסנקורן (@AviNissenkorn) December 6, 2020

The Judicial Selection Committee headed by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced on Sunday evening that it has appointed 61 new judges, Israeli media reported.