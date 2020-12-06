The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Justice Minister announces appointments of 61 new judges

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 6, 2020 23:24
The Judicial Selection Committee headed by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced on Sunday evening that it has appointed 61 new judges, Israeli media reported. 
Among the newly appointed judges is Abbas Assi, whose appointment was almost prevented by Transportation Minister Miri Regev and MK Osnat Mark. Assi will become Director of the Jerusalem District Court. 
 
"Background noises and attempts to jeopardize the committee's work for political gains didn't and will not succeed," Nissenkorn wrote on Twitter. "We will continue to operate impartially in appointing new judges, and will do so according to professional criteria," he added. 
