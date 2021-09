Canada's ruling Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to form the next government, CBC News projected on Monday, after a tight election race.

CTV said the Liberal government would be a minority, while CBC said it was too early to say.

Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 153 electoral districts with only a small fraction of votes counted. The House of Commons holds 338 seats and a party needs to win 170 to hold a majority.