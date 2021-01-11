Knesset approves NIS 2b. COVID-19 recovery grants plan

The Knesset approved a NIS 2 bilion recovery plan meant to aid business owners and self-employed affected by the COVID-19 financial slump on Monday.

Named ‘Meblima LeTzmiha’ [From Holding Off to Growth], the plan will offer further scaled aid to businesses. Benefits are matched to reported losses for businesses who had up to NIS 300,000 in business volume. Those who lost 25%-40% of their business volume will recieve a NIS 3,000 grant, those who lost between 40%-60% will receive a NIS 5,000 grant and those who lost more than 60% will receive a NIS 9,000 grant. Larger grants are to be offered for businesses who had a larger business volume.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the benefits will “greatly aid any business owner hurt during the coronavirus period” and Finance Minister Israel Katz said that this is “the last part of the race” to beat the novel coronavirus and “emerge stronger.”