Israel to present new economic plan for small businesses

The plan was agreed upon by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Finance Minister Israel Katz, in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Once the government approves the plan, it will be submitted to the Knesset for approval.

The plan, called "From brakes to growth" will provide assistance with special grants and property tax payments for small businesses and freelancers.

"The aid plan is a national need," Gantz said. "All Israeli citizens and business owners in particular need to know that we will do everything to help them in this time of need."

"It is precisely in this complex and challenging period that it is necessary to separate political events from the economic assistance required to overcome the crisis," Katz added. "The public must know that the state leadership will do whatever it takes to overcome the corona crisis, until the State of Israel returns to a reality of prosperity and economic growth. "

