Odeh ignites ire by attending event with Hamas

The Likud expressed outrage at Joint List head Ayman Odeh's participation at a Fatah-Hamas press conference in Ramallah on Thursday.A Likud spokesman said that Odeh had hit a new low by participating in an event with Hamas, where there were calls by Hamas and Rajoub to destroy Israel. The spokesman noted that Opposition leader Yair Lapid had tried to form a coalition with the outside support of Odeh's party. "There is no limit to shame," the Likud spokesman said in a tweet that was retweeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) said he would not tolerate an MK participating in "an event in support of terror with the worst of Israel's enemies." He lamented that the Supreme Court has continued to allow MKs to run after showing support for terrorists.Likud MK Shlomo Karhi filed a complaint at the Knesset Ethics Committee. Odeh said he came to Ramallah in order to show support for internal Palestinian reconciliation. "Reconciliation among the parties is a necessary step in order to fight against annexation and for an end to the occupation and a just peace," Odeh said. "Continuing rifts only serves those who want to continue the occupation and enable apartheid."