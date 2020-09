"Everything you've built here is impressive. It's a machine that relies on the public, on discipline and general conduct that go along with the guidelines. Without responsible behavior, the efficiency of this machine is either damaged or severely damaged. And discipline and culture result from leadership," Kochavi said during his visit.

IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi visited the IDF coronavirus headquarters and thanked the medical staff operating the facility, while pointing at its greatest weakness.