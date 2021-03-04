Labor Party kicks out members who expressed support for Gantz

The Labor Party, headed by MK Merav Michaeli, has terminated the membership of nearly 50 party members who had recently signed a letter expressing support for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported.The deposed members were notified through SMS messages that read: "Your membership in the Labor Party has been terminated due to a violation of Article 93 in the party's constitution."Article 93 states that signing a document that expresses support for a different political party is considered a withdrawal from the Labor Party.Members were told that they may appeal the decision within 30 days of receiving the notification.