Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke over the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday and the two discussed matters of security.

Lapid expressed his appreciation for the efforts put in to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and described Israeli considerations concerning the Gaza Strip. Lapid and Blinken also discussed Iran.

Blinken wished Lapid a happy new year in honor of Rosh Hashanah and the two said they would meet in the US in October.