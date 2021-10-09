The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Biden administration to host Abraham Accords trilateral

Lapid will be in the US from October 12-14, on his first visit since taking office in May.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 20:15
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ ( (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ALTERNATE PRIME Minister Yair Lapid addresses his Knesset faction in July against the backdrop of his party slogan: ‘We came to change.’ (
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Biden administration plans to host an Abraham Accords trilateral meeting in Washington this Wednesday, between US, Israeli and Emirati officials.
"They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability," the US Embassy said in a statement about the meeting.
The trilateral will be held with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Blinken will hold separate bilateral meetings with Lapid and Bin Zayed prior to the trilateral. The Secretary of State tweeted on Saturday night that he looked forward to his meetings with both Lapid and Bin Zayed.
Lapid will be in the US from October 12-14, on his first visit since taking office in May.
THE SIGNING CEREMONY for the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS) THE SIGNING CEREMONY for the Abraham Accords at the White House in September 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
Lapid has been the most visible government figure involved in the continuation of the Abraham Accords which were initiated by former US President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The accords normalized ties between Israel and four Arab states; the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Lapid has traveled to all but Sudan.
Bennett also met with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar last month when he was in New York. 
Wednesday trilateral will be the second meeting on the Abraham Accords Blinken has hosted.
He also held a virtual ceremony last month to mark the first year anniversary of the accords. The foreign ministers from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco all spoke at that meeting. 
No new countries have joined the accords since US President Joe Biden took office in January.
Last week Lapid hinted at progress toward widening the circle of Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel when he spoke last week with the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly.
The Abraham Accords are “a great process in the region and outside the region, and we are hopeful that we can expand this to other countries as well,” Lapid said in a video conference with JFNA chairman Mark Wilf. “As it was before, I wouldn’t name names because this will harm the process.”
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Abraham Accords Antony Blinken lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support of Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by