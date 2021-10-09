Biden administration to host Abraham Accords trilateral

The Biden administration plans to host an Abraham Accords trilateral meeting in Washington this Wednesday, between US, Israeli and Emirati officials.

"They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues including regional security and stability," the US Embassy said in a statement about the meeting.

The trilateral will be held with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his United Arab Emirates counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Blinken will hold separate bilateral meetings with Lapid and Bin Zayed prior to the trilateral. The Secretary of State tweeted on Saturday night that he looked forward to his meetings with both Lapid and Bin Zayed.

Lapid will be in the US from October 12-14, on his first visit since taking office in May.

Lapid has been the most visible government figure involved in the continuation of the Abraham Accords which were initiated by former US President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The accords normalized ties between Israel and four Arab states; the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Lapid has traveled to all but Sudan.

Bennett also met with Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar last month when he was in New York.

Wednesday trilateral will be the second meeting on the Abraham Accords Blinken has hosted.

He also held a virtual ceremony last month to mark the first year anniversary of the accords. The foreign ministers from Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco all spoke at that meeting.

No new countries have joined the accords since US President Joe Biden took office in January.

Last week Lapid hinted at progress toward widening the circle of Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel when he spoke last week with the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly.

The Abraham Accords are “a great process in the region and outside the region, and we are hopeful that we can expand this to other countries as well,” Lapid said in a video conference with JFNA chairman Mark Wilf. “As it was before, I wouldn’t name names because this will harm the process.”

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.