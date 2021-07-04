Lapid meets with Canadian FM in Israel

In the meeting, Lapid thanked Garneau for Canada's continued support of Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

Lapid also thanked his Canadian counterpart for their adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, and praised the appointment of former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler as special envoy for Holocaust remembrance and the fight against antisemitism.

Lapid and Garneu also discussed the continued cooperation between the two countries in areas such as science, technology, space and economics.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau in the foreign ministry offices in Jerusalem on Sunday.