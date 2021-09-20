Lapid speaks to Linde in first talk of Israel and Sweden FMs in 7 years

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke with Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anne Linde in the first conversation between Israeli and Swedish Foreign Ministers in seven years, Lapid said on Twitter Monday.



I spoke with @AnnLinde , the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden. This phone conversation, the first in 7 years between the Foreign Ministers of our countries, symbolizes the relaunching of relations at this level. pic.twitter.com/TmHRFm8wNn September 20, 2021

The talk symbolized the relaunching of high-level relations, said Lapid, who added that he "appreciate[s] her statement regarding Sweden’s strong and solid commitment to the security of Israel and her recognition in the course of our conversation of Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people."