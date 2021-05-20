Lapid: The army succeeded; the government failed

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday of "an unforgivable diplomatic and security failure" and said "the citizens of Israel are paying the price for it."

Writing on social media, Lapid praised the IDF's functioning in Operation Guardian of the Walls but said the government failed in all aspects of the operation that were under its authority, including setting policies and protecting its citizens.

"If we want to prevent the next time round, Israel requires a different government that will be able to draft the international community to rehabilitate Gaza but use the building process to remove Hamas's weapons," he wrote.