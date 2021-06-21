Large fines will be issued against travelers to forbidden countries

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced on Monday afternoon that within a few days "very high fines" will be given at Ben-Gurion airport to those who fly to forbidden countries, Israeli media reported.

"We will put into place strict measures to monitor Ben-Gurion Airport to manage outbreak morbidity and to maintain public health," Horowitz said.

He blamed the situation at the airport on his predecessor in office. saying "It became clear that the ban on flying to these countries, set by the previous government, did not include effective enforcement mechanisms."