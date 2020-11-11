The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Wednesday he was pleased about "the humiliating downfall" of US President Donald Trump but urged regional allies to be on alert for any US or Israeli "folly" during the rest of his term in office.Nasrallah, in a televised speech, described Trump's administration as "among the worst, if not the worst" in the United States, but said that the new US president would not alter Washington's pro-Israel policy in the Middle East. He additionally stated that US sanctions imposed on ally Gebran Bassil, an influential Lebanese Christian politician, are aimed at exerting political pressure.The United States last week blacklisted Bassil, the son-in-law of Lebanon's president, on accusations of corruption and ties to the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah that Washington deems a terrorist group.
