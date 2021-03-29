The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon's Zahrani power plant shuts down, parliament approves $200m loan

By REUTERS  
MARCH 29, 2021 12:11
Lebanon's Zahrani power plant has shut down operations after running out of gas oil, the state news agency NNA said quoting a statement by the country's electricity company.
Lebanon's parliament on Monday approved a $200 mln loan to be allocated for fuel imports for power generation.
The assembly approved the loan after the energy ministry had said there were no more funds beyond March for the electricity company.
The Zahrani power plant, one of Lebanon's four main electricity producers, has shut down after its fuel ran out.
The company said there had been a delay offloading a spot cargo that arrived in Lebanon after complications arose as to the method through which the gas oil should be tested.
Another cargo that was due to arrive from Kuwait was stuck in the Suez Canal after the waterway was blocked for nearly a week by a cargo ship.
Lebanon, which is grappling with a deep financial crisis triggered by a mountain of debt, already lacks power generation capacity, so homes and businesses face power cuts for several hours each day.


Tags Lebanon oil power plant gas
