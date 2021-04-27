Likud central committee pre-approves party merger

The Likud central committee voted on Tuesday to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate mergers with other parties on the Right.
The decision was intended to help enable a deal with Yamina and New Hope to form a government with the Likud.
Netanyahu told the Likud activists that he is making a significant effort to form a right-wing government, because only a right-wing government can deal with the challenges Israel is facing.
"We received hints that a right-wing government could be formed in the current Knesset," the head of the central committee, MK Haim Katz said in the meeting.