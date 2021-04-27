The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Likud central committee pre-approves party merger

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 27, 2021 18:56
The Likud central committee voted on Tuesday to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to negotiate mergers with other parties on the Right.
The decision was intended to help enable a deal with Yamina and New Hope to form a government with the Likud. 
Netanyahu told the Likud activists that he is making a significant effort to form a right-wing government, because only a right-wing government can deal with the challenges Israel is facing.

"We received hints that a right-wing government could be formed in the current Knesset," the head of the central committee, MK Haim Katz said in the meeting.
 


