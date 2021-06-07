The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Litzman advisers under police probe for bribery, fraud

Two top advisers to UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman, as well as two corporate CEOs and a media figure arrested for bribery and fraud charges.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 7, 2021 09:44
UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman seen in the Israeli parliament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman seen in the Israeli parliament on the day of the presidential elections, in Jerusalem, June 2, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Two top advisers of UTJ MK Ya'acov Litzman are being probed for bribery as part of a wide-ranging fraud scheme in the health sector involving powerful private sector and media figures.
On Sunday, Israel police had only released a general description of the suspects, but later in the day the suspects were confirmed as current Litzman chief of staff Moti Bobchick and former Litzman adviser and Hamodia journalist Menachem Gesheid.
Both are viewed as powerhouses in their own right within the Haredi political realm and the description of their houses being raided by law enforcement was a stunning turn of events.
"Anyone who knows my trusted adviser [Bobchick] knows his honesty and efficiency," Litzman stated, "and I know that all of the suspicions that were mentioned today in the context of the investigation are unfounded."
The investigation dates back to 2017 when Litzman was still the Health Minister, with police wiretaps on a number of the suspects.
The police said that the suspects allegedly conspired to influence aspects of government policy in the food sector and other health sector issues in exchange for bribes.
Two corporate CEOs are also suspects in a scheme in which funds were allegedly illegally transferred to a corporate entity controlled by Bobchick as well as being funneled as advertisements in Hamodia for the benefit of Gesheid.
Erez Gilhar co-CEO of Policy - a government relations consulting company - was also named as a suspect in the affair together with Avi Danziger, CEO of the Roche Israel.
Some of the suspects may also be charged with fraud and breach of public trust.
The various suspects’ arrests were extended until Monday or Tuesday, with some put under house arrest afterward.
Some lawyers claimed the quick releases showed only ancillary involvement in the saga.
Reportedly, additional suspects from Tnuva are also being questioned and some of the private sector suspects were formerly Tnuva officials trying to get the Health Ministry to slow or mitigate reforms that might negatively impact the company.
Litzman himself is also likely to be indicted in a completely separate scandal involving sexual assault offender Malka Leifer and improperly trying to influence inspectors to reopen a restaurant that failed a health inspection.


Tags Haredi Israel Police media Ya'acov Litzman arrest
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Hamas has no intention of using aid to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by