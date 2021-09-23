30-year-old man shot to death in Haifa

A 30-year-old man was shot do death in Haifa after unknown assailants opened fire at his car, police reported Thursday night.

He was evacuated from the scene to Rambam Medical Center while undergoing resuscitation attempts by Magen David Adom paramedics but was declared dead shortly after.

Police are investigating the event, which appears to be an assassination attempt, Israeli media reported Thursday night. The young man, a Haifa resident, was shot several times while riding in his car on Allenby street in the city.

A short while earlier, MDA reported a man was in serious condition suffering stab wounds in a home in Taybeh. Police assess the man may have been attacked by a family member and have opened investigations.