Man jumps from building after allegedly stabbing a woman

A 40-year-old man was severely injured after he jumped from a residential building in Modi'in Illit, in the West Bank, on Saturday. Inside the building, Magen David Adom paramedics found a 37-year-old woman who was severely injured after being stabbed.The two were evacuated to Sheba hospital with the man suffering from multi-system trauma. The two were given anesthetics and intubated. Police are investigating the incident. "When we first arrived at the scene, we saw the man lying near the building barely conscious and suffering from multi-system trauma,” said Oren Kainer, an MDA paramedic who was on the scene. “When giving medical treatment we realized that there was another woman injured during the incident. We began evacuating him when the second team went into the apartment.”"When we entered the apartment and saw the 37-year-old woman barely conscious with several injuries on her body,” said MDA paramedic Tal Morag. "We immediately began life-saving medical treatment. stopped her bleeding, put her in the intensive care ambulance and evacuated her to the hospital when she's in severe and unstable condition.”Police investigators and forensics scientists are investigating the incident. The preliminary investigation has indicated that it was an attempted murder-suicide, in which the man allegedly stabbed his wife several times, after which he jumped from the apartment's balcony, trying to end his life. "The bloody writing is on the wall," Hagit Pe'er the head of the Na'amat Women's Movement responded to the incident. "Our emergency lines are flooded with callers, there's been a massive increase lately. The social and economic tensions brought about b coronavirus will continue hurting the women of Israel - action is needed now.”"I demand Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] convenes an emergency cabinet that will make immediate decisions,” Pe'er continued. "We've grown tired of announcements and photo opportunities in women's shelters - the government must release the plan it approved in 2017 to fight domestic abuse.”