Man killed in clash with IDF near Evyatar - Israeli media

A Palestinian in his 30s was reportedly killed in clashes with the IDF near the Evyatar outpost on Friday, Israeli media has said.

Over the last few hours, violent protests have been underway in the area and the IDF has tried to contain the situation.

An IDF spokesperson said that the report was under investigation.