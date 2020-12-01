Man seriously attacks 70-year-old woman after she asks him to wear a mask

Oshri Edri, 39, from the Krayot, got in an elevator with a 70-year-old woman on Wednesday morning, N12 reported.Security footage indicates that she asked him once to put on his mask, to which he responded that it was "none of her business." When she asked a second time, he spat in her face. She's seen in the video reaching her hand up towards him. He then smacks her, hard, four times, and follows up with a knee kick, leaving her immobile.He's seen exiting the elevator. About a minute later, she manages to crawl out of the elevator with the help of a neighbor.She was taken to the Emek Medical Center, Afula, and has since been recuperating at home. He was indicted by the High Court of Justice in Nazareth, and is currently still in lockup.N12 noted that three years prior he was indicted for physically attacking his partner. After an examination, it was determined that the likelihood of him repeating the same action is low, and he was never convicted. He instead fulfilled 150 community service hours.