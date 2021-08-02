The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Man stabbed in Petah Tikva and evacuated in serious condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2021 19:02
 A 53-year-old male was stabbed in Petah Tikva, Israeli media reported Monday afternoon.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victim to Belinson hospital in the city.
"We saw a man in his 50's at a bus stop, suffering stab wounds," said Dov Rozen, senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who arrived at the scene. "We provided life-saving medical care to stop the bleeding and oxygen to aid his breathing."
No information is yet known about the reason behind the stabbing. Israel police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.
After Gaza war: New siren regions outlined throughout Israel
Rescuers pull 394 migrants from dangerously overcrowded boat off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 07:27 PM
Comm. Minister Hendel meets with interim US ambassador Michael Ratney
US, UK embassies in Afghanistan accuse Taliban of possible war crimes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 06:31 PM
Boris Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of ship attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 05:55 PM
Israeli coronavirus cabinet to meet on Tuesday amid rising COVID numbers
Olympics: Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 05:26 PM
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey as criticism grows
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 05:09 PM
IDF to start 'Sunbeam' exercise on Lebanese border
Olympics: Pep talk from Biles helps Carey power to Gymnastics gold
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 04:41 PM
Afghan forces battle Taliban for control of southern city
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/02/2021 04:21 PM
Israeli runner finishes 10th place in Olympic Women's 5000m run
Netanyahu on first budget in three years: 'Harms Israeli citizens'
UK summons Iranian ambassador over Mercer Street attack
Coronavirus in IDF: 374 servicemembers infected
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by