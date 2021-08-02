Man stabbed in Petah Tikva and evacuated in serious condition

A 53-year-old male was stabbed in Petah Tikva, Israeli media reported Monday afternoon.Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victim to Belinson hospital in the city."We saw a man in his 50's at a bus stop, suffering stab wounds," said Dov Rozen, senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who arrived at the scene. "We provided life-saving medical care to stop the bleeding and oxygen to aid his breathing."No information is yet known about the reason behind the stabbing. Israel police are investigating the incident.This is a developing story.