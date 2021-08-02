Man stabbed in Petah Tikva and evacuated in serious condition

A 53-year-old male was stabbed in Petah Tikva, Israeli media reported Monday afternoon.Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the victim to Belinson hospital in the city."We saw a man in his 50's at a bus stop, suffering stab wounds," said Dov Rozen, senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who arrived at the scene. "We provided life-saving medical care to stop the bleeding and oxygen to aid his breathing."No information is yet known about the reason behind the stabbing. Israel police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.
