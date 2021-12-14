Mansour Abbas to receive personal security from Knesset

Knesset officer Yuval Chen has ordered on Tuesday for Ra'am head Mansour Abbas to be accompanied by personal security, according to N12.

Abbas has recently been the victim of violent threats made against him during right-wing protests.

