Mansour Abbas to receive personal security from Knesset

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2021 17:03
Knesset officer Yuval Chen has ordered on Tuesday for Ra'am head Mansour Abbas to be accompanied by personal security, according to N12.
Abbas has recently been the victim of violent threats made against him during right-wing protests.
UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with US - WSJ
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 05:04 PM
Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills at least 50
By REUTERS
12/14/2021 03:31 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 744 new cases, 90 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 10:01 AM
One dead, one injured in Holon shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2021 01:06 AM
COVID-19: CDC urges avoiding travel to Italy, Greenland, Mauritius
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:34 PM
Kentucky gov.: Tornado death toll at 74, likely to rise
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 11:12 PM
Iran says Israeli PM's visit to the UAE harmful to regional security
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 10:07 PM
US says it is unclear if Iran has a constructive approach to talks
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 09:27 PM
NSO Group considering shutting down Pegasus, selling company - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:21 PM
Israel Air Force to restart F-15 Ra'am drills after malfunction incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 09:11 PM
Turkey, Armenia to mutually appoint envoys to normalize ties
By REUTERS
12/13/2021 08:49 PM
Netanyahu refused to fund IDF attack on Iran in 2019 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:40 PM
Israeli family injured in West Bank stone throwing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 08:03 PM
Israeli arrested after harassing stewards in American Airlines flight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:29 PM
Merav Michaeli meets with US ambassador Tom Nides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2021 07:17 PM
