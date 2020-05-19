Mask requirements temporarily lifted in public spaces due to heat wave

Newly appointed Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has decided to temporarily allow citizens to remove their face masks in classrooms and in public spaces until this coming Friday, May 22, due to the ongoing heat wave which hit Israel in recent days, as long as no large gatherings are created.

Edelstein said in a statement on Monday night that "protection from coronavirus must be taken seriously. But the heat wave may be dangerous in itself. Given the professional echelon's recommendations, I have decided to allow the removal of the masks in public spaces, as long as public gatherings don't form."

"Section 3 (e) of the Public Health Order gives authority to the Director to determine conditions and circumstances in which such a mask-wearing duty shall not apply," Edelstein said.