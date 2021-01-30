The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mask-wearing to become mandatory on federal transportation from Feb. 1

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 30, 2021 07:06
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order late Friday requiring masks in interstate transportation and at transit hubs, including airplanes, mass transit, taxis and trains, starting late Monday.
The CDC said the mask mandate, effective from Feb. 1 at 11:59 p.m. EST, also covers ride-share vehicles and subways and makes not wearing a mask as instructed a violation of federal law. The order does not apply to private cars or commercial trucks being driven by a sole operator.The CDC directive follows an order from President Joe Biden on Jan. 21 directing agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks on transportation and at transit hubs.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Helicopter crash in Cuba kills five crew members
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 06:10 AM
Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president Obrador says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 06:06 AM
Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine after new virus outbreak
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 03:26 AM
California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 03:14 AM
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for regulatory approval in Brazil
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 12:53 AM
US House Democrat to move office after confrontation with GOP lawmaker
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/30/2021 12:18 AM
New US envoy spoke with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:26 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Northwest of Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 10:14 PM
'Netanyahu King of Israel' Golani soldiers sing, IDF slams them
Hundreds protest against police in Umm al-Fahm, four arrested
'Israel's hospitals will soon have to make life-or-death choices'
Moderna COVID vaccines delayed in Europe, adding to shortfalls
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 08:45 PM
Germany-Israel ‘rescue’ flight can’t depart, government didn’t meet
Proud Boys supporter, who US says had ammunition pleads not guilty
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 06:01 PM
White House says Biden's call with Russia's Putin asks release of Nalvany
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/29/2021 05:49 PM
