Mekelle, Ethiopia airstrikes: gov't denies responsibility

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 15:25
Airstrikes hit the capital of northern Ethiopia's Tigray region on Monday and injured several civilians, television controlled by the area's Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF) reported.
Tigrai TV said the attack on the city of Mekelle was carried out by "Abiy Ahmed," referring to Ethiopia's prime minister and the government forces he leads.
Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that it had carried out the airstrikes.
"Why would the Ethiopian government attack its own city? Mekelle is an Ethiopian city," said Legesse Tulu, the head of Government Communications Services, responding to a report by the region's Tigrai TV.
An aid worker in Tigray said there had been air strikes in Mekelle. Reuters was unable to verify the reports in an area that is off-limits for journalists.
The Ethiopian military and its allies have been fighting forces from the northern region of Tigray for 11 months.
