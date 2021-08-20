Mexican journalist shot dead

Unidentified assailants shot a Mexican radio journalist dead outside his home in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, local authorities said on Thursday.

Jacinto Romero, who wrote about local politics for Ori Stereo in Orizaba, died following the morning attack in the neighboring municipality Ixtaczoquitlan, authorities said.

Romero was intercepted by an armed commando when he was driving through the town in his vehicle, local media reported.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of suffering reprisals, a spokeswoman for the station told Reuters that Romero had received threats for his professional work.

According to a tally kept by Article 19, a nonprofit group dedicated to the protection of journalists, 141 journalists have been murdered in the country because of their work since 2000.

The tally does not include Romero.