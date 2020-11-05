Miki Zohar investigated for alleged extortion of A-G Mandelblit

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) was interrogated on Thursday by the police corruption squad Lahav 433 for his alleged extortion and threats against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Justice Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that Deputy State-Attorney for Special Affairs Nurit Litman approved the interrogation since Mandelblit must recuse himself from the case. The police investigation is "being conducted with the approval and accompaniment of the State Attorney's office," the police spokesperson said. Zohar , shortly after the announcement, shared on Facebook that it is a "sad day for our democracy." "I will not hide the fact that I was surprised, since this is an investigation to silence me that is based on me sharing my opinion in an interview on the radio," Zohar wrote. He suggested that the investigation is based on a political bias against right-wing politicians, saying, "In my humble opinion, this is an illusory investigation against an elected official in general, and against a right-wing elected official specifically." Zohar insisted that he does not regret expressing his opinion "and the opinion of many people" in the interview.



IN MID-OCTOBER, Zohar threatened to release a series of audio recordings of Mandelblit’s private conversations if he did not resign and immediately dismiss the indictments against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Everything has already been clarified, and I tell you that it’s just a small part. If Mandelblit does not resign and dismiss the indictments, we will reveal more,” Zohar told 103FM Radio. Asked if he was threatening Mandelblit, he said “it is not a threat, it’s a promise.” But after Netanyahu distanced himself from the remarks of his loyalist, Zohar backed off. Post. “I didn’t intend to threaten the attorney-general, but I still think he should quit,” he told the Earlier in October, Channel 12 reported that Mandelblit complained that then-state attorney Shai Nitzan “has his hands around my throat” in private telephone calls between 2015 and 2016. Obtained by Channel 12, Mandelblit’s cellphone recordings to then-Israel Bar Association president Efi Nave – about Nitzan’s decision not to declare the basis for closing an earlier case against the attorney-general – related to what was known as the "Harpaz Affair." Although Mandelblit was only a minor protagonist in the affair – which was centered around a 2010 rivalry between then-defense minister Ehud Barak and then-IDF chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi – the attorney-general, who then served as the military advocate-general, was suspected of withholding information from police for 24 hours.

“The cancellation of the indictments, the publication of a public apology by the two and the resignation of Mandelblit will not correct the terrible and unnecessary injustice done to Netanyahu and the Likud,” Zohar tweeted on Tuesday.



NETANYAHU EXPRESSED disapproval of Zohar’s statements, saying "MK Miki Zohar’s remarks were made without the prime minister’s knowledge and were not made with his advice. The prime minister did not discuss the matter with MK Zohar and he disapproves of what was said,” the statement said. Blue and White demanded that Zohar resign, saying that he was pushing the country toward elections. “Miki Zohar should terminate his position as chairman of the coalition. He undermines the stability of the government every day, and every day he’s in office brings us downhill to elections,” said the party in a statement. “Israel deserves more.” Mandelblit’s office responded that he was unfazed by Zohar. “Various threats will not deter the attorney-general from carrying out his work,” Mandelblit’s office said. “The attorney-general has acted throughout his tenure, and will continue to act, without fear and for purely material considerations, according to the evidence and the law.

“The claim that he was blackmailed or influenced in his decisions as the attorney-general of the State of Israel by such and other extraneous considerations is unfounded and ridiculous. And in any case, these decisions, made after a professional and orderly procedure with the participation of many parties, now stand for a judicial test,” added the statement. The office stressed that there is “no affinity or connection between what was said angrily in a closed conversation between friends years ago, at a time when Mandelblit felt offended by the behavior toward him, and the cases concerning the prime minister and others.” Mandelblit will not be involved in handling complaints filed in regard to Zohar’s statements.



THE MOVEMENT for Quality Government in Israel called on the police commissioner to investigate Zohar for extortion. “This is not the conduct of elected officials, and certainly not of a ruling party. It is the conduct of a gang drunk with power and an agenda that does everything in its power to protect a prime minister accused of three serious indictments, in order to retain power,” said the movement. Responding to Zohar's interrogation, Public Security Minister Amir Ohana came to his defense, slamming law enforcement. He said that public servants could not be interrogated for their statements as public figures since they have parliamentary immunity.

Ohana referred to Zohar's radio appearance as simply an incident in which he unsuccessfully misspoke and clarified afterwards. The public security minister called the interrogation "simply embarrassing." Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin said that he "cannot accept a situation in which a Knesset member is investigated due to a statement made in the context of his position in public office." "Today, a new term called a 'silencing investigation' has been established to deter public figures from freely expressing their views," he continued. "I expect all heads of the factions in the Knesset to unite in demanding that the investigation be stopped and that the powers of the MKs and their ability to perform their duties be respected." Yamina faction head and former justice minister MK Ayelet Shaked said that "the interrogation of MK Miki Zohar because of an unfortunate statement he apologized for is a disgrace to the law enforcement system in a democratic state." "The law enforcement system would do well to come back and admit it was wrong," she concluded." "MK Miki Zohar's summoning for a police investigation (!) following his remarks in a radio interview is a crossing of all limits of parliamentary immunity and freedom of expression for Knesset members," said Higher and Secondary Education Minister and Water Resources Minister Ze'ev Elkin on Twitter.