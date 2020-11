Miki Zohar investigated for alleged extortion of A-G Mandelblit

Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar (Likud) was interrogated on Thursday by the police corruption squad Lahav 433 for his alleged extortion and threats against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

The Justice Ministry told

The Jerusalem Post

that Deputy State-Attorney for Special Affairs Nurit Litman approved the interrogation since Mandelblit must recuse himself from the case.

The police investigation is "being conducted with the approval and accompaniment of the State Attorney's office," the police spokesperson said.

Zohar

, shortly after the announcement, shared on Facebook that it is a "sad day for our democracy."

"I will not hide the fact that I was surprised, since this is an investigation to silence me that is based on me sharing my opinion in an interview on the radio," Zohar wrote. He suggested that the investigation is based on a political bias against right-wing politicians, saying, "In my humble opinion, this is an illusory investigation against an elected official in general, and against a

right-wing

elected official specifically."