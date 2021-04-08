Noam head attacked at Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

"Are you not ashamed to attend such a ceremony in memory of those who were burned in the Holocaust? Too bad you live, and that your parents were not burned there," the attacker cursed at him.

The Knesset Guards removed the attacker.

During the "Everyone has name" Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, Noam Party head Avi Maoz was attacked by a guest, a message from the party said. His parents are Holocaust survivors and he spoke at the event.