Noam head attacked at Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony

During the "Everyone has name" Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, Noam Party head Avi Maoz was attacked by a guest, a message from the party said. His parents are Holocaust survivors and he spoke at the event.
"Are you not ashamed to attend such a ceremony in memory of those who were burned in the Holocaust? Too bad you live, and that your parents were not burned there," the attacker cursed at him.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com