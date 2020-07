MK Yisrael Eichler called upon the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs on Friday to quit the Knesset until lockdowns on haredi neighborhoods are lifted, according to Israeli media.Eichler referred to the lockdowns as "selective" lockdowns of haredi neighborhoods and called on ministers from haredi parties to simultaneously quit the government until they are lifted."That's the only way for Netanyahu to realize that haredi human rights can't be ignored," Eichler said.