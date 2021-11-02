The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK proposes free dishwashers for families with over 4 kids

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2021 17:20
United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush proposed a new bill on Tuesday that would give every family with at least four kids a free dishwasher. 
Porush proposed the bill, because of a new tax on disposable plates that took effect on Monday.
Bennett speaks with UK's Johnson on sidelines of COP26
11/02/2021 02:23 PM
PM Bennett spoke with Jake Sullivan on sidelines of COP26
11/02/2021 02:15 PM
French security officers fired at man with knife in Paris station-media
11/02/2021 12:02 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 688 new cases, 210 serious cases
11/02/2021 10:50 AM
Six die, hundreds feared missing in Nigeria after collapse of high-rise
11/02/2021 06:44 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by