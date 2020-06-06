Moshe Bar Siman Tov: Assume we are in an outbreak of unknown magnitude

Outgoing Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov has warned of the dangers of the growing number of coronavirus patients in a private Health Ministry meeting, N12 reported."We need to assume that we are in an outbreak of unknown magnitude." Bar Siman Tov said. Though others in the meeting claimed he used the term "second wave." He later denied this to N12 and said "I don't think a second wave is inevitable in Israel if we handle things correctly, but we are seeing a clear rise in the number of patients, the full scope of which we can only understand in due time."