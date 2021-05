Refaeli was sentenced in July 2020 to 16-months in prison and a NIS 2.5m. fine, over tax-evasion offenses.

In January, Refaeli had asked to be released from prison due to her medical condition, and even filed a petition against the Prison Services, claiming that she is not receiving the proper medical care she requires.

Tzipi Refaeli, the mother of and former agent of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, is expected to be released from the Neve Tirza women's prison on Monday after serving eight months of her 16-month sentence, Israeli media reported.