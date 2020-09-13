The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, now a popular TV personality in Israel, had pleaded guilty to tax offenses under a plea bargain that also included her mother and agent.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 15:48
Bar Rafaeli arrives to court on September 13, 2020.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Bar Rafaeli arrives to court on September 13, 2020..
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax evasion on earnings from her international career.
The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model, now a popular TV personality in Israel, had pleaded guilty to tax offenses under a plea bargain that also included her mother and agent, Tzipi Refaeli.
Israel tax authorities accused the two of evading paying taxes on income of about $7.2 million.
Security for their court appearance on Sunday was tight, with barricades in the lobby marking a path to an elevator that took the pair to the courtroom.
"We love you Bar," one woman shouted as the model and her mother, both wearing coronavirus masks, walked past cameras and reporters, without making any comment.
Defense attorneys had argued that Bar Refaeli, a paparazzi favorite during a romantic relationship with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, did not have to declare to Israeli tax authorities worldwide income between 2009 and 2012.
Refaeli, now 35 and a mother of three and married to an Israeli businessman, had contended she was living overseas at the time and exempt from any Israeli tax bills.
But prosecutors said she had been living in luxury homes in Israel leased by her mother and other relatives to hide her residency status.
A Courts Administration statement said Bar was assigned provisionally to perform community service, five days a week, at a center near Tel Aviv for people with physical disabilities. Her 65-year-old mother was due to begin her jail term on Sept. 21.
They were fined 2.5 million shekels ($722,460) each, on top of taxes owed. The Haaretz newspaper said they would likely end up paying authorities about 25 million shekels ($7.2 million), including interest charges.


