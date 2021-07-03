10 cars burned, 5 injured as brushfire hits Gan Hashlosha National Park

A brushfire has begun spreading across Gan Hashlosha National Park, also known by its Arabic name as the Sakhne, engulfing at least 10 motor vehicles, Israel Police reported on Saturday afternoon.
Five people have so far been evacuated to Ha'emek Medical Center in light condition due to smoke inhalation, Magen David Adom reported.police and firefighters are currently working to clear visitors from the site as firefighters from the Afula District Station are on the scene to stop the fire from spreading further.
Another wildfire broke out later on Sunday afternoon in the western Galilee village of Rameh, near Karmiel. Police forces have worked to clear over fifty houses in the area and closed the access routes to the village.
The warm weather which hit Israel over the weekend has already caused a fair bit of work for firefighters across the country, which were called on Saturday afternoon to handle a fire in a Yeshiva in Rekhasim, as well as fires in 2 apartment buidings in Na'ale and Kuseife. No injuries were reported in either fire.
