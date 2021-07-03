10 cars burned, 5 injured as brushfire hits Gan Hashlosha National Park

The warm weather which hit Israel over the weekend has already caused a fair bit of work for firefighters across the country, which were called on Saturday afternoon to handle a fire in a Yeshiva in Rekhasim, as well as fires in 2 apartment buidings in Na'ale and Kuseife. No injuries were reported in either fire.

Another wildfire broke out later on Sunday afternoon in the western Galilee village of Rameh, near Karmiel. Police forces have worked to clear over fifty houses in the area and closed the access routes to the village.