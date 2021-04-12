Multiple gunshot victims in Tennessee high school shooting - KPD

Multiple people were shot at a Tennessee high school on Monday afternoon, the Knoxville Police Department reported on Twitter.A number of agencies were on the scene and an officer is among the gunshot victims, according to reports. "The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said.The shooting took place at Austin-East Magnet High School and the school was placed under a "hard lockdown," local 10 news reported. Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.Police established a reunification site at the baseball field behind the school and asked that people avoid the area.
This is a developing story.Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021