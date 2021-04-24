The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

17-yr-old dies from stab wounds in Shuafat refugee camp, murder suspected

By MAARIV ONLINE  
APRIL 24, 2021 15:36
 A 17-year-old from the Shuafat refugee camp was pronounced dead on Saturday after having succumbed to stab wounds. 
The teenager was evacuated to a nearby hospital where he pronounced dead. Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation.
Clashes break out between police and anti-Netanyahu protesters on Balfour
Indonesian rescuers recover debris believed to be from missing submarine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 02:47 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Kohavi to delay trip to US amid regional tensions
Coronavirus in Gaza: Reports of multiple deaths over last day
Myanmar troops fire warning shots above boat carrying Thai officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 10:28 AM
Brazil's Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take streets
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 05:48 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
Brazil cuts environment spending one day after US climate summit pledge
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 01:35 AM
California governor seeks end to oil drilling in state by 2045
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:48 AM
Brazil records 2,914 new COVID-19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:44 AM
Younger Brazilians increasingly hit by COVID-19, study finds
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:29 AM
US CDC panel recommends lifting pause on J&J's COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/24/2021 12:02 AM
Lawmakers urge Biden to back patent waiver to speed vaccine access
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:26 PM
Russia to limit staff at embassies and agencies of 'unfriendly' countries
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/23/2021 11:18 PM
Palestinians riot at Qalandiya, while riots dispersed at Rachel's tomb
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by